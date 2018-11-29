Lufkin runs away with 8-5A District honors

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers made sure they left their mark on the District 8-5A DI honors.
The team started at the top and never looked back. Head Coach Todd Quick was awarded the 8-5A DI Coach of the Year. Quick led the Panthers to a 10-2 overall record, a berth in the Area Round of the playoffs and the first outright district title since 2012.
Here are the rest of the 8-5A award winners:
Defenseive MVP - Bugg Thompson
Offensive Lineman - Andrew Ehrilich
Defensive Lineman - Carl Williams
First Team Defense: Breylon Garcia, Ja’Vasia Brunson, Christian Garner, Deandre Bagley and Demond McKelvey
Fire Team Offense: Kewone Thomas, Titan Williams, Ja’Lynn Polk, Bryson Wilson and Jacolten Jones.
Kicker of the Year: Leo Acevedo
Second Team Offense: Christian Reggie, Austin McKelvey
Honorable Mention: Christian Stafford, Torrance Agnew, Qu’vontae Smallwood, Jamarcus Ingram, Eden Gonzales and Kylan Lewis.
