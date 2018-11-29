Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: A mild start to the day with partly to mostly cloudy skies, a slight chance for scattered showers, and strong southerly winds at 10-20 mph. Another Lake Wind Advisory has been issued due to these breezy southerly winds as gusts today will likely reach 30 mph again. A warm day today despite the extra cloud cover, so expect highs today to reach into the mid-70s. Slight rain chances will remain throughout the day, mostly for areas south of I-20 and Deep East Texas. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday night into early Saturday morning. Mostly cloudy skies to start off Friday with slight rain chances before sunrise, then increasing chances of light to moderate scattered showers with a few thunderstorms possible around noon time. Heading into the afternoon and early evening hours, we could see some heavier showers and thunderstorms develop ahead of the front. One good note is that our mostly cloudy skies could aid in hampering daytime heating at the surface, which could slow down daytime thunderstorm development. As the cold front arrives in East Texas late tomorrow, initialization of showers and thunderstorms will begin in our northwestern counties and push to the east and southeast. Central and northern counties in East Texas are under a slight risk of severe weather, with our northeastern counties within the I-20/I-30 corridor upgraded to an enhanced risk for severe weather. As this system gets closer to our area we will continue to keep you updated. Temps will not drop very much behind the front, so the weekend will be sunny in the upper 60s/lower 70s. Another stronger cold front will arrive early Monday to bring our temps out of the 70s and into the mid to lower 50s by mid week.