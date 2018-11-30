Dons too much for SFA in Belfast Classic opener

From SFA Athletics
Kevon Harris amassed a season-high 18 points and Shannon Bogues added 12 more but it was not enough for the SFA men's basketball team in a 76-58 setback to San Francisco in a 2018 Basketball Hall of Fame Belfast Classic Goliath Bracket semifinal game.
A three-point game at the break, San Francisco outscored the 'Jacks by 15 in the final 20 minutes of action and received at least 11 points from four different players to remain undefeated. Jordan Ratinho netted a game-high 19 while Frankie Ferrari finished with 14 points and nine of the Dons' 21 assists.
FIRST HALF• The Dons and 'Jacks swapped 5-0 runs through the opening 2:56 but after a three-point play by Bogues, the Dons' Charles Mineland netted five of his six in the frame during a 7-2 run that gave San Francisco a 12-7 edge. • SFA answered that San Francisco surge with a 9-2 run of its own to take a 16-14 lead with 12:28 to go in the half. Harris drilled a pair of layups while Nathan Bain's second-chance score have the 'Jacks their first and only lead of the afternoon. • San Francisco countered with an 8-2 run, but Davonte Fitzgerald kept SFA within one by nailing a three-pointer that made matters 22-21 with 9:18 to go in the half. • Right after Fitzgerald's three-pointer pulled the 'Jacks within one, Nate Renfro threw down a two-handed slam to start a 9-0 run by the Dons. That surge spanned 3:25 and pushed San Francisco's lead to 31-21 with 5:53 left in the frame. • Through the remainder of the half, SFA did a masterful job of slicing into the Dons' lead. The 'Jacks ended the frame on 13-6 run with Harris and Mitchell Seraille netting four points apiece through that surge. • Bain drained a three-pointer at the horn, pulling SFA with in three, 37-34, at the break. Harris and Seraille had eight points apiece in the first half and the 'Jacks hit 46.7-percent of their shots in the frame.
SECOND HALF• San Francisco started the process of increasing its lead early in the final frame by starting it on a 4-0 run. • Layups by Bogues and Harris on consecutive possessions trimmed the Dons' lead to 41-38 with 15:37 remaining but a costly cold stretch shortly thereafter cost the 'Jacks. • Over a stretch of 6:08, San Francisco went on a 13-3 run powered by Frankie Ferrari. The Dons' guard drilled a three-pointer, assisted on another and swished a pair of free throws to push his squad's lead to 54-41. • From that point on, the 'Jacks could not trim the Dons' lead below 10 points.
KEY PERFORMERS/STATISTICS OF NOTE• By combining for 30 points, Bogues and Harris amassed 51.7-percent of the 'Jacks' points in their third-straight loss to San Francisco. SFA is now 0-3 all-time against the Dons. • Aaron Augustin grabbed a game and career-high nine rebounds for SFA. That helped SFA finish with 32 total rebounds against 33 for San Francisco who ranked fourth in the nation in rebounding coming into Friday afternoon's tilt. • The Dons' passing abilities were on display as San Francisco finished with 21 assists compared to eight by SFA. San Francisco shot .545/.333/.583 while the 'Jacks went .414/..250/.600.
COMING UP NEXT• For the first time in program history, SFA will battle Milwaukee as the teams close out their respective runs in the 2018 Basketball Hall of Fame Belfast Classic. Satuday’s showdown will tip-off at 1:00 p.m. local time which translates to 7:00 a.m. CT. CBS Sports Network will carry every second of the action between the 'Jacks and Panthers.