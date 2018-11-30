DPS offers reward for info leading to arrest of man who allegedly shot at trooper

SHELBY COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is offering a reward for information that leads to the capture of a fugitive who they say shot at a trooper in Shelby County.
According to DPS, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Antonio Jaso Aguilar, 28, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list, and a cash reward up to $7,500 is now being offered for information leading to his capture. Aguilar is wanted for attempted capital murder and parole violation.
DPS said Aguilar is a violent fugitive with ties to Shelby County, including the cities of Center and Joaquin. On Nov. 28, 2018, Aguilar allegedly exchanged gunfire with a DPS Trooper following an attempted traffic stop in rural northeast Shelby County. Aguilar fled the scene, and his whereabouts are unknown.
They said Aguilar’s criminal history includes aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, burglary of a habitation, deadly conduct, evading arrest/detention, obstruction or retaliation, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated.
DPS said Aguilar is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He has tattoos on his abdomen, back, chest and both arms, as well as a scar on his neck. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, click here.
DPS said to be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities by either calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477), Submit a tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture, or submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.