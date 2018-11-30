DPS Report: Livingston woman killed by patrol unit had drugs in system; trooper was speeding and distracted

POLK COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - A Livingston woman was found to have methamphetamine and cocaine in her system when she was killed after getting hit by a DPS patrol unit in August.
The trooper was going over the speed limit and was distracted by the in-car camera system when he hit Ashley Nicole Oguin, 32, according to a DPS report filed on Friday.
The report states it is undetermined if those factors contributed to the crash, as Oguin was wearing dark clothing during the night and walking in the inside lane with her back to traffic.
Trooper Barett Kristopher Duren, 37, was driving south on US 59 about a mile north of the Trinity River Bridge when the wreck occurred.
The report lists “failure to yield right of way to vehicle” and “under influence of drugs” as contributing factors in the crash. It also lists “speeding” and “distraction in vehicle” as “may have contributed.”
Any charges or citations are still pending an investigation.
KTRE has reached out to the Polk County District Attorney’s Office and DPS for comment.
