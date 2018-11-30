First Alert remains in effect for Friday afternoon, night

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect for our afternoon and late night hours across East Texas.
At this time, all of East Texas is included in the Storm Prediction Center’s forecast for the chance for severe weather development to some degree, with chances for severe weather increasing for our northern counties, primarily our central counties and areas within the Interstate 20/Interstate 30 corridor.
Timing for these storms is very difficult to pinpoint but can be assumed in two separate opportunities. The first being in the afternoon when isolated thunderstorm development could be expected as early as 3-4 PM. These thunderstorms would be within a low-level shear environment so there is a threat for isolated tornadoes, along with the possibility for hail and damaging winds. The threat for these storms will remain throughout our afternoon and into our evening hours (7:00/8:00 PM) until they move out of our area into southern Arkansas and northern Louisiana.
Right on the heels of our first round of possible severe weather, the cold front we've been talking about for the better part of this week will finally arrive in East Texas and storms will once again fire off along the front. A line of stronger storms will likely develop along the frontal boundary, and the greatest threat will be straight-line winds and large hail with a lower potential for tornadoes, but that doesn't mean the threat goes down to zero. Currently, it looks like the front could be in the northwest counties of East Texas by 9:00/10:00 PM tonight and will move east/southeast through our area quickly, with the severe threat rapidly diminishing by 2:00/3:00 AM tomorrow morning as the stronger storms will likely trend to the northeast into central Arkansas.
Today’s forecast is a very tricky one and unfortunately has no definitive answer as to when it will all fire off and what exactly we will see. All the ingredients are here for stronger to severe storms and that’s more than enough for today to stay a First Alert Weather Day. Our KLTV/KTRE First Alert Weather Apps are free and give you access to live radar updates along with an array of information about watches and warnings near you. Stay safe and weather aware today folks.
Copyright 2018 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.