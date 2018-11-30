First Alert Weather Day in effect for Friday evening, overnight

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A First Alert Weather Day remains in place through tonight as the potential for strong-to-severe thunderstorms will exist across East Texas.
There will be two windows of opportunities to see rain and some strong thunderstorms with this impending storm system.
The first window will be from 4 p.m. through about 10 p.m. this evening. This first window will entail scattered showers and thunderstorms, meaning not everyone will get wet. However, if a storm does blossom over your neighborhood, it could quickly turn severe, capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, and even an isolated tornado.
The final window will include a broken line of showers and thunderstorms along the actual Pacific frontal boundary. This boundary will move through during the overnight hours, which means some of you could be awakened by some rumbling and brief, heavy downpours. Once this broken line of showers and thunderstorms moves through your neighborhood, the thunderstorm and severe threat will be over.
It should be noted that the higher risk for severe weather will be north of our area, mainly confined to areas along and north of the Interstate 20 corridor.
Even though our Deep East Texas area is in the ‘low’ risk category, that does not mean we will be void of any severe weather this evening. Therefore, if you plan on being out and about this evening, please stay cognizant of any weather developments in your area.
One of the best ways to obtain the weather alerts where you live is through our FREE KTRE First Alert weather app. on both your smart phone and tablet devices. In addition to the severe weather alerts, you can also view our interactive radar, get hourly forecasts, and watch video updates on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, all in the palm of your hand.
If you do not have a smart phone, we also have another FREE service called First Alert ThunderCall. With ThunderCall you can register as many phones as you would like, and when a severe thunderstorm, flash flood, or tornado warning is issued for your specific zip code, you will receive a personal phone call from our First Alert weather team.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.