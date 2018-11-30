First Alert Weather Day For Friday

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: We’re starting our Friday, which is the last day of November, with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-60s! A breezy today again, so a Lake Wind Advisory is in effect through midnight tonight for our northeastern counties. We also have some light to moderate scattered showers in Deep East Texas this morning and will continue to see scattered showers throughout the rest of the day with a few strong thunderstorms possible heading into the afternoon. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for tonight into Saturday morning due to the possibility of a few strong to severe storms developing along and ahead of an approaching cold front. The greatest threats at this time will be strong damaging winds with hail up to golf ball size possible. We also cannot rule out the possibility for a few isolated tornados. Once the front passes through, we will dry out quickly by late Saturday morning and temperatures will not drop very much. Weekend looks sunny with highs near 70 degrees. Another cold front arrives late Sunday/early Monday to drop our morning temperatures down into the mid to lower 30s with highs struggling to reach the mid-50s for Tuesday and Wednesday.