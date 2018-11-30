First Alert Weather Day in place through tonight, then clearing out this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A **FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY** remains in place for this evening and tonight as strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be possible throughout Deep East Texas.
Pockets of light rain will continue to move through East Texas this evening, making for some slick roadways across East Texas.
Some of these showers could intensify into thunderstorms, some of which could be severe, capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado.
While the main severe weather threat with this impending storm system looks to remain north of our area, we cannot rule out an isolated severe storm or two developing in our part of the state this evening and overnight.
Due to the fast-moving nature of this system, we will be in store for a pretty nice weekend as westerly winds come in behind the departing storm system, allowing for skies to clear out as drier air comes filtering in to East Texas. Look for sunny skies and chilly mornings to give way to mild afternoons both days this weekend, making for some great weather to be outdoors.
Our next cold snap moves in early next week, which will lead to plummeting temperatures and perhaps another freeze by next Wednesday morning.
Skies will remain mostly clear through much of next week before another storm system brings back a chance of rain and thunder by next Friday.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.