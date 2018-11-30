Friday Is A First Alert Weather Day

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: A breezy day today again, so a Lake Wind Advisory will go into effect from 3:00 PM through midnight tonight for our northeastern counties. We will see some light to moderate scattered showers develop in East Texas around noon and will continue to see scattered showers throughout the rest of the day with a few strong to severe thunderstorms possible heading into the afternoon. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for this afternoon into the early Saturday morning hours due to the possibility of strong to severe storms developing along and ahead of an approaching cold front. The greatest threats at this time will be strong damaging winds with hail up to golf ball size possible. We also cannot rule out the possibility for a few isolated tornadoes. Once the front passes through, we will dry out quickly by late Saturday morning and temperatures will not drop very much. Weekend looks sunny with highs near 70 degrees. Another cold front arrives late Sunday/early Monday to drop our morning temperatures down into the mid to lower 30s with highs struggling to reach the mid-50s for Tuesday and Wednesday.