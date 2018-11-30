Indian farmers march seeking better prices for produce

Family members of Indian farmers carry photographs of their relatives who committed suicide as they arrive in the Indian capital for a two day’s protest in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov.29, 2018. Failed harvests force poor farmers to borrow money at high interest rates to buy seeds, fertilizers and food for their cattle. They often mortgage their land and, as debts mount, some are driven to suicide. Placard on right reads, "People who share crops have also have the rights of farmers". (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) (AP)