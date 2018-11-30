Lufkin High School opens Addams Family Musical on Thursday

Lufkin, TX (KTRE) - Lufkin High School is bringing some familiar characters to the stage this weekend with the Addams Family Musical.
The show is based up the popular characters created by Charles Addams. Students have been rehearsing for the past month under the direction of William Odom, who is in his first year of teaching theatre at Lufkin High School. He says that the hard work and dedication shown by his students will make the Addams Family Musical a show you won’t want to miss.
“These kids are pushing and working hard, and I’m very proud of them,” Odom said. “They’ve just put so much hard work in it and you can see it and I’m ready for everybody else to see it. They want to be these characters and give the best performance to the crowd they can.”
The Addams Famliy Musical runs tonight through Saturday at Lufkin High School. Performances start at 7:00pm with a matinee starting at 2:00pm on Saturday. Tickets are five dollars at the door.
