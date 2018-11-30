Lufkin non-profit partners with new business to help foster children

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - When bags of love founder Hallie Hathorne was taken into foster care at seven years old, she says she had little to no time to collect what possessions she had.
“They gave me a trash bag and a few minutes to put my things in before I left my parents house," Hathorne said. "I grabbed an outfit a pair of shoes and my little blanket.”
Hathorne says that some kids have even less than that, so she wants to provide them with the things they need to make their transition easier.
“They’ll have some toiletries, a stuffed animal, things like that; and they don’t have to put their stuff in a trash bag,” Hathorne said.
This year she’s added personal touch: custom stuffed bears from a boutique that just opened in downtown Lufkin. Shoppers can either purchase a stuffed bear with a percentage of the cost going to Bags of Love, or they can purchase a bear to be given to a foster child.
“They can fluff them themselves, they can dress them, pick out outfits, shoes, name them, give them a birth certificate,” boutique owner Stacey Mitchell said.
Hathorne says that around this time of year, her mission is more important than usual.
“A lot of kids get picked up during the holidays, so maybe this might take their mind off of it, off what’s happening.”
To learn more about donating to Bags of Love, click here.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.