Nine Flags Festival in Nacogdoches full of events designed to boost Christmas spirit

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - By Saturday night, there will be a lot of Nacogdoches residents and visitors very much in the Christmas spirit because of the Nine Flags Christmas Festival’s family friendly events.
The lighted Christmas parade and the fireworks afterward usually come to mind.
If that's all you do, you're missing half the fun. Let's start with the Jingle Bell Run.
“We take registrations up until the time, 8 o’clock, when we launch the run,” said Main Street director Amy Mehaffey. “And it’s a 5K and 3K, so people can walk. They can run. Bring your strollers; bring your dogs."
You'll work up an appetite.
“There’s breakfast with Santa at the Fredonia Hotel” Mehaffey said.
There’s also Pancakes with Santa at the Mast Hall.
After lunch, the square is blocked off for more food and yes, Santa.
“There will be some really awesome food trucks, some really great shopping vendors,” Mehaffey said. “Then at 6:30 it’s the lighted Christmas Parade. After the parade, we’ll watch fireworks.”
First United Methodist Church, a block north of downtown, will host a Tuba Christmas Concert at 5 p.m. with wassail on the front lawn.
It’s all worth a road trip to Nacogdoches.
“On Monday, Texas Monthly.com released its holiday celebrations across the state to not to miss,” said Nacogdoches Convention and Visitors Bureau director, Sherry Morgan. “And our Nine Flags celebration was on that.”
Every weekend until Christmas, there’s some sort of holiday celebration in the Oldest Town in Texas.
For more information on the holiday fun go to www.visitnacogdoches.org/nine-flags/schedule/ or the Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce events page.
