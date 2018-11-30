UK leader focused on passing Brexit deal despite uncertainty

Prime Minister Theresa May gives evidence before the Liaison Committee on matters relating to Brexit at Portcullis House in London, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. The governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney says most British businesses aren't ready for a no-deal departure from the European Union as lawmakers from all parties are criticising the agreement Prime Minister May negotiated with the EU, increasing the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit. (PA via AP) (PA)