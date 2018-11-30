WWII veteran receives new cap from Lufkin’s American Legion Auxiliary after old one fades

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - For a World War Two veteran, his veteran cap means everything to him. However, it started to wear out, and finding a replacement was difficult.
“It’s a high crown on it and everything. I didn’t know they’d done it,” said William Bailey.
Bailey said he was surprised when the women from the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113 in Lufkin presented him with his new cap on Monday.
“This one is the first one. I bought that at a army and navy store. But it’s got a lot of hours on it,” Bailey said.
The veteran, a former prisoner of war, said his old cap started wearing out.
“You know you can’t wash. If you stick it in the washing machine, it’s a goner,” Bailey said.
So Bailey began hunting for a new one.
“In Houston at the VA Hospital they have those peddlers back there, and I never found one,” Bailey said.
With no luck also at the VA clinic in Lufkin to find a new one, Bailey started wearing other hats or many times went without.
That went on until the beginning of November when Peggy Krull, a chaplain with the American Legion, ran into him at Walmart and heard his challenges.
“To see a veteran that really wants a hat and has worn one and he doesn’t have another one, I want to step in, or the Legion wants to step in and handle that,” Krull said.
The organization presented the hero with not only a new hat, but also a POW pin both contributed by another veteran with the Marine Corps.
“This is U.S. made. And this one comes from Bangladesh,” Bailey said.
Bailey is 92 years old.
He was a POW from March until May 1945.
