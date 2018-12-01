FFA students at Groveton High School help repopulate Goat Island

GROVETON, TX (KTRE) - On July 29, 2017, a dozen goats were killed by dogs on the loose on Goat Island, which is located in Lake Livingston within Trinity County.
Now after months of raising funds through a group of committee members, The Trinity River Authority, and the help of students from the Groveton High School Agriculture Department, the island will now be repopulated with 10 nanny goats and one Billie goat.
When faculty and students like sophomore Kaitlyn Antley, who is in the FFA program at Groveton High School, were contacted to manage the upkeep of the goat herd for the Goat Island, they were excited to lend a helping hand.
“I think that it’s a very bad deal, and it was cool to be able to be a part of repopulating the island,” Antley said.
Students were able to apply their skills from inside of the classroom to outside by using techniques to make sure they are healthy and safe.
“We have learned about all the processes we went through with the deworming and the ear tagging and the injection stuff, and it was very neat to be able to do it hands-on because I don’t think hardly any of us have ever done that before, so it’s a very good experience,” Antley said.
AG teacher Christy Ecord said the incident was very unfortunate and impacted a lot of people, so it was a great way to pay it forward and give back to the community.
“It’s a form of community service where you can actually give back to their community that comes and supports us in not only in the things that we do, but also through the students and all of their endeavors that they undertake throughout the year,” Ecord said.
Antley said working on the goats for the past week with her classmates has not only allowed her to learn more but gives her a sense of appreciation to know that she played a part in rebuilding a tradition in her community.
“I know a lot of people that live on the lake and, so I know they see the island a lot and visit there, so it’s cool like if I go there to say that I dealt with the goats you know,” Antley said.
