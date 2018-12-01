Former President George H.W. Bush to be buried Thursday

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - The burial date for former President George H.W. Bush has been set for Thursday, December 6.
According to a release from Texas A&M University, the 41st President of the United States will be laid to rest on the grounds of the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum.
President Bush will be buried in his family plot, located behind the Bush Library, alongside his wife, Barbara, who died seven months ago, and daughter, Robin, who passed away in 1953 at the age of three.
The release said on Thursday, the president’s casket will arrive in College Station by train, accompanied by Bush family members and close friends.
