Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Good morning East Texas! After a very busy night with tornado warnings and severe thunderstorms, we are waking up with clearing skies and temps ranging in the upper 50s to mid-60s with breezy westerly winds. Our winds will pick up today to around 10-20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph possible, so a Lake Wind Advisory has been issued once again for most of East Texas until 4:00 PM today. Expect plenty of sunshine today with highs topping off in the lower 70s. Heading into the late afternoon/early evening hours our westerly winds will shift more to the southwest and calm down a bit to 5-10 mph. Skies will remain clear tonight, and we’ll wake up Sunday morning with ample sunshine and morning lows in the upper 40s. Another sunny day for Sunday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Heading into the evening hours on Sunday, a cold front will move through East Texas. While rain chances are very low, there will be a noticeable dip in temperatures with morning lows reaching into the mid to lower 30s for Tuesday and Wednesday and highs struggling to reach into the mid-50s. We’ll see increasing cloud cover on Thursday and then another cold front will arrive on Friday with likely rain chances and mostly cloudy skies. For now, let’s enjoy the sunshine this weekend and have a fantastic day!