Spokesman: Former president George H.W. Bush has died

(KTRE) - George H.W. Bush, the 41st president of the United States has died, according to a spokesman.
Jim McGrath, a spokesman for the Office of George H.W. Bush, tweeted that George H.W. Bush died at 10:10 p.m. Central Time Friday at the age of 94.
“George Herbert Walker Bush, World War II naval aviator, Texas oil pioneer, and 41st president of the United States of America, died on November 30, 2018,” the tweet stated. “He was 94 and is survived by his five children and their spouses, 17 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and two siblings.”
McGrath also tweeted former president George W. Bush’s statement about his father’s death.
“Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro, and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died,” George W. Bush said in the statement. “George H.W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for. The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41′s life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens.”
George H.W. Bush was preceded in death by Barbara, his wife of 73 years, and Pauline Robinson “Robin” Bush, his second child, and his brothers, according to a statement included with the tweet.
Barbara Bush died in Houston at the age of 92 on April 17.
The statement stated that the funeral arrangements will be announced “as soon as it is practical.”
