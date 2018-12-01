54-year-old woman dies after 2-vehicle wreck in Nacogdoches

A 54-year-old woman as a result of the injuries she suffered in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred at the intersection of E. Main Street and Southeast Stallings Drive Friday evening.
According to a press release, Nacogdoches PD officers were dispatched out to the intersection of East Main Street (State Highway 21) and Southeast Stallings Drive (State Loop 224) at about 6 p.m. Friday.
“A red Chevy Impala driven by Renee Beam Wilson, 54, of Nacogdoches was struck by a red Dodge SUV driven by Clorissa Johnson, 37, of San Augustine,” the press release stated.
EMS personnel took both drivers to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital, where Wilson died as a result of her injuries.
Johnson’s injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening, according to the press release.
The wreck is still under investigation, and that area of East Main Street is closed to through traffic. The road is expected to be closed until sometime after midnight Saturday, and motorists are encouraged to take alternative routes.
