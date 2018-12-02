DPS: Man wanted for shooting at DPS trooper fatally wounded after confrontation with law enforcement

CENTER, TX (KTRE) - A man wanted for allegedly shooting at a DPS trooper Wednesday was fatally wounded after a confrontation with law enforcement.
According to DPS, at approximately 4 p.m. Saturday, the Center Police Department received a tip from a confidential source that Antonio Aguilar was at a private residence in the city. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene and negotiated with Aguilar for several hours.
DPS said based on the preliminary investigation, at approximately 3:45 a.m. Sunday, Aguilar exited the residence with a rifle and fired at law enforcement officials.
They said law enforcement returned fire, fatally wounding Aguilar.
Mark Tuley, 58, of Center, was arrested by Texas Rangers (DPS) for harboring a fugitive; he was transported to the Shelby County jail for the felony offense.
DPS said no law enforcement officers were injured during this incident.
This investigation is ongoing and no further details are available for release at this time.
