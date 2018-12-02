George H. W. Bush’s “commitment to service was beyond question” SFA professor says

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - A few things East Texans say they remember about former U.S. President George H. W. Bush are his steadfast character, integrity, and personal convictions. Stephen F. Austin university political science professor Ken Collier says he regards Bush as one of the country’s best presidents. Collier says that while some may disagree with Bush’s political stances, his patriotism and commitment to service are beyond question.
If you look at what service meant to a guy like George Herbert Walker Bush, it’s very broad and very compelling," Collier said. “It can be lots of people in lots of communities doing little things that make service to others successful.”
A state funeral will be held at the national cathedral in Washington D.D. and the 41st President of the United States will be laid to rest on the grounds of the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum on Thursday December 6th.
