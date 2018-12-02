George H. W. Bush’s “commitment to service was beyond question” SFA professor says

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - A few things East Texans say they remember about former U.S. President George H. W. Bush are his steadfast character, integrity, and personal convictions. Stephen F. Austin university political science professor Ken Collier says he regards Bush as one of the country’s best presidents. Collier says that while some may disagree with Bush’s political stances, his patriotism and commitment to service are beyond question.