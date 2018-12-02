Ground broken in Alto in memory of 5 year-old girl

ALTO, TX (KTRE) - Several people came out today to participate in the ground breaking of Hannah’s House wearing ceremonial hard hats and carrying shovels.
“We’re fixing to build our first cabin," said project manager Bruce Robinson. “It’s gonna be named Hannah’s House in memory of Hannah Collie, a little girl from Alto who passed away a few years ago.”
Robinson established Heaven’s Stepping Stone Retreat in the memory of his grandson Cameron, who passed away at eight years old. Robinson says the cabin is the first of several that will be built.
“It’s just a dream that I had to do this, to reach out to kids with diseases like cancer and other life-threatening diseases and give them a place to come to the country and enjoy some peace and quiet with their family out in the country,” said Robinson.
It’s a dream that Hannah’s mother Amanda says she was eager to join in fulfilling.
“I’m honored, kind of tearful,” Collie said. “It’s just a blessing to be a part of this amazing thing, to help those chronically ill kids just like Hannah was.”
Hannah suffered from hypo-plastic left heart syndrome, a birth defect that affects normal blood flow through the heart.
“She had four open heart surgeries, and a heart transplant, and so in October of 2009 she passed away,” Collie said. “She was five years old.”
Collie and Robinson are both determined to use their shared pain as a way to help others, believing that all things can work together for good.
“Everyone goes through trials in life and we aren’t supposed to quit, we’re supposed to get up and do what we can to help others, and I feel like that’s what God has called me to do and that’s why we’re moving on with this and want to reach out and help others,” Robinson said.
To find more details and information about the Heaven’s Stepping Stone Retreat, you can visit their Facebook page here.
