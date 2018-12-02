Regional Finals set for football playoffs

Only 3 weeks until State

Regional Finals set for football playoffs
By Caleb Beames | December 2, 2018 at 12:03 AM CST - Updated December 2 at 12:03 AM

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) -As the season gets deeper into December, the list of schools still playing shrinks smaller and smaller.

East Texas always has good representation in the regional finals. This year is no different.

Here are the Regional Finals matchups.

Friday Dec.7

4A DI:

Carthage vs Henderson, 7:30 p.m. @ Longview’s Lobo Stadium

4A DII:

Pleasant Grove vs Pittsburg, 8:30 p.m. @ The Star in Frisco

3A DI:

Atlanta vs Malakoff, 7:30 p.m. @ Pine Tree

3A DII:

Newton vs Daingerfield, 7:30 p.m. @ Lufkin’s Abe Martin Stadium

2A DI:

San Augustine vs Tenaha, 7:00 p.m. @ Nacogdoches High School

Saturday Dec.8

6A DII:

Longview vs Spring Westfield, 2:30 p.m. @ Waco ISD Stadium

5A DI:

John Tyler vs Highland Park 1 p.m. @ The Star in Frisco

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.