Regional Finals set for football playoffs

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) -As the season gets deeper into December, the list of schools still playing shrinks smaller and smaller.
East Texas always has good representation in the regional finals. This year is no different.
Here are the Regional Finals matchups.
Friday Dec.7
4A DI:
Carthage vs Henderson, 7:30 p.m. @ Longview’s Lobo Stadium
4A DII:
Pleasant Grove vs Pittsburg, 8:30 p.m. @ The Star in Frisco
3A DI:
Atlanta vs Malakoff, 7:30 p.m. @ Pine Tree
3A DII:
Newton vs Daingerfield, 7:30 p.m. @ Lufkin’s Abe Martin Stadium
2A DI:
San Augustine vs Tenaha, 7:00 p.m. @ Nacogdoches High School
Saturday Dec.8
6A DII:
Longview vs Spring Westfield, 2:30 p.m. @ Waco ISD Stadium
5A DI:
John Tyler vs Highland Park 1 p.m. @ The Star in Frisco
