San Augustine comes back, beats Garrison 29-27 to advance to Regional Finals

Porter would break a big run down the field and then a few plays later punch it in for a score to tie the game at 20. It was early in the fourth but the following play would be the play of the season so far for San Augustine. On the extra point, the Wolves were able to get the block and JaChristian Lovell was able to make a big return to the opposite endzone for 20 points. Instead of Garrison kicking off with a one-point lead, they would kickoff trailing by two.