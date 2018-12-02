Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Today was beautiful and sunny with highs in the lower 70s and breezy westerly winds. Our winds will gradually calm and shift more to the southwest later this evening. Skies will remain clear tonight, and we’ll wake up Sunday morning with mostly sunny skies and morning lows in the upper 40s. Another cold front will begin to push through the area on Sunday morning and we will see a range of high temps tomorrow with highs in the lower to mid 60s for northern and central counties to near 70 degrees for some areas in Deep East Texas. Heading into the evening hours on Sunday, skies will be partly cloudy with light NW winds. While rain chances are very low along the front, there will be a noticeable dip in temperatures with morning lows reaching into the mid 40s on Monday and even colder Tuesday and Wednesday with lows dipping into the lower 30s and highs struggling to reach into the mid-50s. We’ll see increasing cloud cover on Thursday and then another strong cold front will arrive on Friday with likely rain chances and mostly cloudy skies.