A Cool Sunshine on the Menu

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Sweater and light jacket weather is back in session as a cool, northerly breeze will usher in another batch of cold air to East Texas that will be with us the next few days.
Cold nights will give way to cool afternoons from now through Wednesday under mainly clear skies.
With high pressure settling overhead early Wednesday morning, we should see a light freeze across all of East Texas.
Our next big weather maker will bring back thicker clouds and a 30% chance of rain showers to our region by late Thursday before widespread, heavy rainfall moves in on Friday.
Some of the rain and thunderstorm activity by week’s end could be heavy in nature, with two-to-four inches of rain a distinct possibility.
Clouds and some light showers will linger to start the following weekend before we clear out for good by next Sunday.
