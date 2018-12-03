George H.W. Bush’s casket to arrive in D.C. for his final tour

WASHINGTON D.C., TX (KLTV) - Former President George Bush’s casket will be arriving in Washington D.C. on Monday for his final tour of the nation’s capital.
Bush’s casket departed from Houston Monday morning and is set to arrive in D.C. at about 5 p.m. ET. An arrival ceremony with both the House and Senate will take place Monday afternoon.
The 41st president will lie in state under rotunda of the the U.S. Capitol until Wednesday.
A funeral service for the former president is set for Wednesday at Washington’s National Cathedral with President Trump and his wife, first lady Melania Trump, in attendance.
President Trump has designated Wednesday to be a national day of mourning in honor of the 41st president.
Bush’s remains will then be taken back to Houston where he will lie in repose at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church before a funeral service at the church Thursday morning. He will be interred at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum in College Station.
