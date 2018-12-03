EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A cool start with temperatures in the 40s. A few light showers in northern counties near I-30 this morning. Partly cloudy and breezy at times this afternoon. Temperatures will reach the mid 50s and northeast winds will occasionally gust to 15 mph. Fair skies tonight and temperatures dropping to near freezing by early Tuesday morning. Another cool day tomorrow with mostly sunny skies and temperatures near 50 degrees. More sunshine Wednesday, but not much of a warm-up. Temperatures on Wednesday afternoon will only reach the lower 50s. Cloud cover begins to increase Thursday with a slight chance for rain late Thursday afternoon and evening. Rain chances increase Friday and into early Saturday with a slow-moving cold front. Heavy rainfall is possible at times through Saturday morning. Much of the rain may end by midday on Saturday with even cooler temperatures this weekend.