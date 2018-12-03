Nacogdoches County Sheriff: Man arrested after leading deputies on high-speed chase

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - A man was arrested after the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office said he ran from a deputy Friday night.
According to a Facebook post, 29-year old Bradley Fuller of Carthage was arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention in a vehicle.
The post said a deputy with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office was on patrol in Cushing when he attempted to make a traffic stop on a Dodge Dakota pickup truck for multiple traffic violations.
The driver of the vehicle pulled into a convenience store in the Cushing area as though he was going to stop, but then pulled out of the store and proceeded west bound on Highway 204
The post said a deputy initiated all emergency lights and siren but the vehicle continue to flee and reached speeds up to 100 mph during the pursuit.
The vehicle continued on Highway 204 to County Road 971 where it turned and continued to reach high rates of speed.
The driver nearly wrecked out several times and failed to make a curve on County Road 971 and went into an open field. The vehicle then came to a stop and the driver was arrested at the scene without incident.
The post said Fuller is in the Nacogdoches County Jail.
