Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office seeking man who allegedly cut other man’s throat

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a man who allegedly cut another man’s throat at a home on County Road 265 in the early morning hours of Nov. 29.
According to a press release, the sheriff’s office has obtained a first-degree felony burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit another felony warrant for Royce Earl Sessions, 41, of Nacogdoches.
According to a press release, NCSO deputies were dispatched out to a home on County Road 265 shortly before 2 a.m. on Nov. 29 in reference 5to a report of a stabbing that had just occurred. When they got to the scene, they found a man inside the residence with a cut mark around his throat.
“Deputies immediately started giving first aid treatment to the victim until EMS arrived,” the press release stated.
After further investigation, the NCSO deputies learned that the suspect, who was later identified as Sessions, forced his way into the home by prying open a door, the press release stated. The residence belonged to Sessions’ estranged wife, and he had not lived there in months.
“Once inside the residence, the suspect pinned the victim against a wall and cut him with a knife,” the press release stated. “The female inside the residence was able to get away and run to a residence to call for help.”
Sessions had fled the scene by the time the NCSO deputies arrived.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he is still being treated for his injuries, the press release stated.
Later in the morning hours of Nov. 29, NCSO investigators obtained a felony arrest warrant for Sessions.
“Royce Sessions is believed to be on the run and should be considered armed and dangerous,” the press release stated. “If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 560-7777 or your local law enforcement agency.”
