Pollok woman accused of stealing $36K from employer over 10 months

ANGELINA COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Lufkin police are charging a Pollok woman accused of theft from her employer by stealing cash, making checks to herself and using the company credit card.
Tammy Michele Perkins, 37, is charged with third-degree theft. She was arrested on the charge on Friday and posted a $5,000 bond on Saturday.
According to an arrest affidavit, the owner of a security company contacted police on Nov. 1 and said Perkins was stealing from his business. He said Perkins was hired in February as a secretary and bookkeeper. He said he noticed he was very short on money and took a look at the bank account. He said he noticed Perkins was making checks as if they were payroll, but putting them in the books as other charges. The checks were made between Feb. 16 and Oct. 29 and varied from $298.17 to $504.32. Forty-three checks totaled $19,265.74, according to the affidavit.
The employer also provided cash register receipts where cash was taken in but never deposited for a total of $9,496.32. The employer then provided a business credit card statement which showed Perkins used it to pay her house note and utility bills for a total of $5,442.10.
The employer said he fired Perkins on Oct. 31.
Police obtained a warrant for Perkins' arrest on Nov. 30.
