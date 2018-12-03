Qatar to pull out of Saudi-dominated OPEC amid Doha boycott

"The Qatari leadership is no longer interested in remaining an active part of an organization that largely shuns it," the Eurasia Group said in an analysis. "The two individuals that markets focus on are Saudi Arabia's energy tsar Khalid al-Falih and Russia's Alexander Novak. Qatari energy officials are not consulted, at the very least not sufficiently, and its leaders are no longer an active part of the organization's machine."