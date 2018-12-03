S. Korea's Moon: Trump wants to grant Kim Jong Un's wishes

In this undated photo released Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, visits the Wonsan Shoes Factory in Gangwon, North Korea. South Korea's President Moon Jae-in says U.S. President Donald Trump told him he has a "very friendly view" of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and wants to grant his wishes if he denuclearizes. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP) (AP)