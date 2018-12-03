US-China trade truce gives global stocks and oil a big lift

G-20 SUMMIT: President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping dined together at the G-20 summit over the weekend and called a cease-fire, lasting for at least 90 days, to allow time to smooth out a dispute over Chinese technology policies that the U.S. and other trading partners consider predatory. Trump will hold off on plans to raise tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods, which were supposed to kick in on Jan. 1. In return, Xi agreed to buy a "very substantial amount" of agricultural, energy and industrial products from the U.S. to reduce its large trade deficit with China, the White House said. The truce could steady financial markets until the end of the year, analysts said, but any bumps in negotiations would bring on more volatility.