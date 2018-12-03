Shares advance in Asia following Xi-Trump tariffs truce

G-20 SUMMIT: The meeting between Trump and Xi was the highlight of the summit of the major industrial nations this weekend. The leaders called a cease-fire in their trade dispute, to last for at least 90 days, to allow time to smooth out disagreements over Chinese technology policies that the U.S. and other trading partners consider predatory. Trump will hold off on plans to raise tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods, which were supposed to kick in on Jan. 1. In return, Xi agreed to buy a "very substantial amount" of agricultural, energy and industrial products from the U.S. to reduce its large trade deficit with China, the White House said. While the truce could steady financial markets until the end of the year, any bumps in negotiations could throw them into volatility, analysts said.