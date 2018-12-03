Three lifeflighted to hospital after weekend wreck in Onalaska

ONALASKA, TX (KTRE) - A wreck over the weekend sent four people to the hospital with three of them having to be transported by helicopter.
According to the Onalaska Police Department, around 10 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a wreck involving two vehicles on the highway 190 bridge over Lake Livingston.
The department said witnesses told them they saw a vehicle passing using the oncoming lane and the shoulder before the crash.
Members of the Onalaska Police Department, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Onalaska Fire Department, and DPS Highway Patrol all responded to the scene.
Police said they had to use the jaws of life to get people out of one of the vehicles.
Four people were taken to the hospital with three of them having to be transported by helicopter.
Police said the conditions of the victims of the crash are currently unknown at this time.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.