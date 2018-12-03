Trinity family fights for changes following 2016 death of girl, 7

TRINITY, TX (KTRE) - It’s been a tough two years for one East Texas family following the death of their 7-year-old daughter.
Journey Magness was killed when the Trinity ISD school van she and eight other children were in was rear-ended by a pickup truck.
“She was too little to go,” said Kim Magness, mother.
Kim is sitting at table at her daughter’s favorite pizza place in Trinity.
“Little people are suppose to get to be big people. And do things like join the circus or become a fruit. She wanted to be a fruit,” Kim said.
The van crash happened on December 1, 2016.
Lleyton Magness, 9, said he thinks about his twin sister Journey many times.
“The thing that I most love, when we were little kids we use to can sugar, syrup and all that kind of good stuff and it was kind of fun. So I remember those times,” Lleyton said.
Kim said it’s the emotional challenges the family has faced since her death that makes it tough to continue fighting to make things right.
“Death is a possibility when before it wasn’t. We all worry about everybody all the time. It’s become a new normal,” Kim said.
The battle the family has been fighting for is changes.
“They ordered a new bus for the school. They also ordered a new activity bus, strictly for activities not for the children. Their employees, according to what we were told, went through CPS classes/first aid. So if something does happened they will know what to do,” said David Magness, father. “So there is changes eventually, and there will more changes.”
The family said her death caused the Trinity ISD school district to make changes. Those changes include no longer transporting children in vans, have proper training to drive and ensure all employees are trained for CPS and First Aid.
“What I’m fighting for is just so Journey’s not forgotten and maybe we can keep something like this from happening to somebody else’s baby because it should not have happened,” Kim said.
The family released balloons on Saturday to honor Journey.
