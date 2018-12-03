Woman airlifted to hospital after 1-vehicle wreck on US 59 near Leggett

POLK COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - A 24-year-old woman was airlifted to a Conroe hospital after her car left U.S. Highway 59 near Leggett Sunday morning and struck a tree.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers investigated a one-vehicle wreck that occurred just north of Leggett on U.S. Highway 59.
The preliminary crash report shows that Brittany Russell, of Beaumont, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet passenger car north on Highway 59 when she drove off the road to the left for unknown reasons and went into the grass median, where her car struck a small tree.
A medical helicopter airlifted Russell to Conroe Regional Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.
The wreck is still under investigation.
