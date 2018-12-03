Woodville police: Man who robbed business, stole employee’s car found hiding in attic

WOODVILLE, TX (KTRE) - Officers with the Woodville Police Department found a man who allegedly robbed the town’s Security Finance business at gunpoint and then stole an employee’s vehicle hiding in the attic of a house on Nov. 30.
Calvin Coolidge Fears Jr. is still being held in the Tyler County jail on a first-degree felony aggravated robbery charge and a state-jail felony unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Sgt. Jathan Borel with the Woodville Police Department said that Fears has been arraigned and that the judge decided against setting a bond amount. Borel also said that the judge ordered that Fears be given a mental health evaluation.
According to Borel, a man wearing a mask and gloves went into the Security Finance located at 109 S. Magnolia and brandished a gun. He allegedly told the employees to step away from their desks and took about $500 from the business.
At that point, the suspect demanded the keys to one employee’s vehicle and left the scene in it, Borel said.
Even though the suspect was wearing a mask and gloves, one of the employees recognized Fears, a former customer of the business, by his eyes and voice.
A short time later, Woodville Police Chief Scott Yosko spotted a vehicle matching the description of the one that was taken from the Security Finance employee near the intersection of Cardinal and Bluebird streets, Borel said. He added that the chief then watched a man matching the description of the robbery suspect enter a house on Bluebird Street.
Yosko called for backup, and he and other Woodville police officers entered the house. After they searched the house, they found Fears hiding in the attic, Borel said.
They took Fears into custody without any further incident and took him to the Tyler County Jail.
Borel said the officers recovered the clothes worn during the robbery, the gun, the gloves, and the cash at the house where they found Fears.
Fears was arrested within 10 minutes of the alleged robbery, Borel said.
