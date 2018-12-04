Christmas most popular day to pop question,’ report says

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - If you’ve been thinking about getting down on one knee and popping the question this holiday season, recent reports are showing that you’re not alone.
Statistics from WeddingWire.com show that December has the highest engagement rate of the year and that Christmas Day is the most popular day to propose. Whether it’s the holiday spirit or the joy of giving, staff at Rees Jewelry in Nacogdoches say that they have seen a 50 percent increase in sales since October.
“People are more likely to give and receive gifts very well in December because of Christmas, and so yes that does increase the sales around this time of year,” said Rees Manager Kevin Jernigan.
The 2018 report from WeddingWire.com also stated that 31 percent of engagement rings are purchased from local jewelers like Rees, and that 41 percent of couples are engaged for 10 to 15 months.
