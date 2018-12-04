Coach Kyle Keller reflects on SFA’s trip to Belfast Northern Ireland

The conflict was bloody and both sides lost its share of life. Belfast, the epicenter for much of it was left in ruin in many neighborhoods. After 1998, though the two sides started to work towards some kind of peaceful agreement. At the height of the conflict, Belfast was one of the world’s most dangerous cities but now it has become a sign of what peace can do and is a big tourist hot spot with the shipyard that was responsible for the building of the Titanic.