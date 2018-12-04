East Texas Ag News: Christmas gift ideas for gardening lovers

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Looking for some Christmas ideas for your friends and family with a green thumb?
When making your Christmas wish list, the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Angelina County wants you to remember those tools, plants and gardening books.
With all of the plant varieties, tools and garden structures out there, you cannot afford to overlook these!
If you’re not sure what to give and are looking at gift cards, consider giving one from a local nursery.
Not only will you be supporting a local business, but you’ll also be encouraging gardeners to keep local plants here in East Texas.
