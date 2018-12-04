Family Crisis Center of East Texas helping families through adopt a family program

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - For the past eight years, Loving Toyota has received a wish list from local families in need.
“We think it’s a very important program for the community, they do a great job with helping families out in tough situations,” said Trae Gerard, General Manager.
He said his company made it a tradition to help because their employees love the program put on each year by the Family Crisis Center Of East Texas.
“We allow each employee the opportunity to donate as much as they can give and then we get together as a group and kind of decide, they give us a list of importance and we try to pick out what would be most important we kind of put ourselves in the shoes of the family,” Gerard said.
82 families have submitted wish lists so far this year and more than half have already been adopted according to Family Crisis Center of Eat Texas Community Outreach Coordinator, Greta Rich.
Rich said this is the perfect time of year for the community to lend a helping hand to those in need.
“It is a fact that over the holidays there are extra pressures, a lot of times a lack money to make ends meet for the holidays, plus a lot of strain on relationships or in a domestic situation,” said Rich.
Businesses who have adopted families are encouraging others to participate because any donation will help bring joy to the families in need this holiday season.
“The great thing about it is there’s not a certain amount you have to do, you can give what you can and they can give you different sizes of families. You can adopt a small family if that’s all that you can do, or you can go bigger,” said Gerard.
The deadline to adopt a family and bring in gifts is Friday, December 7th.
For those who like to participate, you may go by the administrative office between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m .or contact the Family Crisis Center of East Texas at 936-639-1681
