Former SFA regent: President Bush was ‘patriot’ who loved U.S., Texas

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Memories of President George H.W. Bush continue to be shared across East Texas. In Nacogdoches, Bush campaign worker and former Stephen. F. Austin State University regent Pattye Greer shared a few of them.
Greer still has scarves she wore during the various Bush campaigns.
"He (George Bush) would tell us to wear these scarves with the elephant on them," said Greer as she placed a red scarf around her neck.
As Nacogdoches campaign chair for the unsuccessful Bush senate race, Greer had the company of other hard-working women. Most of them were from Houston. They were known as “Bush Belles.”
“He named us that. I don’t know why. He just said one day, ‘You’re my Bush Belles,’ so we took it up and ran with it,” Greer recalled.
Greer’s loyalty followed through during each of Bush’s campaigns.
"That picture is in Tyler at Harvey Hall," said Greer while pointing to a photograph she displays in her home.
Years later, Bush visited Nacogdoches.
The Bush was nearing age 75. He came to SFA in 1999 to celebrate the school’s 75th anniversary.
A KTRE news story reported that the president spoke of the things he knows best, leadership, family, and life after the presidency.
“He was genuinely interested in our little campus,” said Greer. "He showed real interest in what we were doing.”
The statesman left professors with this advice for graduates.
“If we can inculcate into a handful of those kids that public service is a noble calling, I honestly feel we will be doing the Lord’s work,” Bush said during a graduation commencement.
He was a true patriot, former SFA regent and friend to Bush said.
“He loved the U.S., and he loved Texas. And that’s what I like about him,” Greer said.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.