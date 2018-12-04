TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Here’s a great cookie recipe that will save you lots of time and are beautiful, chunky and soft.
3-ingredient cookies with cranberries, white chocolate and pecans by Mama Steph
Ingredients:
1 box of white cake mix
1/2 cup oil
2 eggs
Add-ins:
1 1/4 cups dried cranberries
1 1/4 cups white chocolate chips
roasted, salted pecans (optional)
Powdered sugar for dusting
Method:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper.
In a large mixing bowl, combine cake mix, oil and eggs, and beat with mixer or by hand until no more lumps of cake mix remain and batter is thick and smooth.
Add the chips and cranberries, stirring them in until well-distributed.
Using a cookie scoop, place the cookie dough on the cookie sheets about 2 inches apart. Top some of them with the salted pecan halves, if desired. (I like the touch of saltiness in contrast to the sweet cookies.)
Bake for about 8 minutes, until edges are golden brown. Cool on cooling rack, and sprinkle with a dusting of powdered sugar.
Enjoy!
NOTE: If you’d like to make these cookies completely from scratch (not using the shortcut of the cake mix)