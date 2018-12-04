A Light Freeze Tonight Followed by More Cool Sunshine on Wednesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Sweater and jacket weather is back in session and looks to stay with us through much of next week as we will be experiencing below normal temperatures throughout East Texas.
High pressure sitting overhead tonight will lead to a widespread, light freeze for most East Texans.
After a freezing start to your Wednesday, temperatures will climb into the upper 50′s under sun-filled skies.
Our next big weather maker will bring back thicker clouds by Thursday before we see widespread, heavy rainfall overspread East Texas and much of the state on Friday.
It does appear the rain will be heaviest late in the day on Friday and will continue through the overnight hours, lingering through at least the first half of the day on Saturday.
Rainfall amounts with this end of week weather system will average three-to-five inches, with isolated, higher amounts certainly possible.
In addition to the rain, it will be cold, with blustery, north winds putting an even bigger chill in the air this weekend.
Some sunshine may return by Sunday, but it will be a cold sunshine at that, with highs struggling to make it out of the 40′s.
Clearing skies will lead to a couple of light freezes for early next week.
