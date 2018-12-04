Lufkin man wanted in 2013 murder booked into Angelina County Jail

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - A Lufkin man who has been at-large since the 2013 murder of a Lufkin man is now in jail.
Miguel Hernandez Monsivais Jr., 28, is charged with first-degree murder.
Monsivais is accused in the death of Efren Mora Elizondo, 47, in August of 2013. According to a previous report, Monsivais beat Elizondo to death because he thought Elizondo was a snitch. An arrest affidavit states Monsivais was a drug dealer and wanted to make a statement to the drug community.
Monsivais and Daniel Muniz then put Elizondo’s body in the back of Elizondo’s pickup and torched it in the area of Renfro Drive. Lufkin police began investigating after finding the burning truck.
Muniz was arrested days later and charged with tampering with evidence. He pleaded guilty in March of 2014 and Judge Bob Inselmann sentenced him to seven years in prison.
Kristine Garcia was also arrested days later and charged with first-degree murder. She pleaded guilty in February 2015 and accepted a 20-year prison sentence.
In her plea hearing, Garcia testified she had been dating Elizondo and led Elizondo to Monsivais' home, where he was killed. She admitted to stabbing Elizondo while Monsivais was holding him in a choke-lock.
At the hearing, Garcia said she did not know where Monsivais was but testified “I want him to pay for what he did.”
Lufkin police were not immediately available to comment on the circumstances surrounding Monsivais' arrest.
Related stories: Lufkin woman admits to stabbing murder victim, gets 20 years
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.