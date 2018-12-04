Lufkin woman shares story of meeting President George H.W. Bush at Houston Livestock Show

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Across the Pineywoods, people continue to post and share their personal stories of meeting President George H.W. Bush.
More than two decades ago, Hilary Haglund Walker met the late president during a visit to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
She was a Rangerette with Kilgore College, and she said the president was excited to see them perform.
She said he stopped by the group before the event and described him as the most gracious person.
“Really genuine man, and I remember that just from that one brief moment,” Haglund Walker said. “Being a Rangerette gave me wonderful opportunity, and meeting other important people like him and his son and President Clinton were a huge benefit, but he really made you feel like you were just as important as as he was, and it was a special moment.”
Haglund Walker said she met the president and his son George W. Bush in 1998.
